Starbeck Christmas Lights switch on and Christmas Fair

Date/Time
Date(s) - 27 November 2021
2:00pm - 6:00pm
Location
St Andrew's Chruch Starbeck
Knaresborough
England
HG2 7JJ
The Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal Christmas fair is the key fundraising event for the lights:-
This year’s Christmas Fair promises to be a bumper one with new and different stalls to buy Christmas gifts and treats from.
There will be festive entertainment from the Summerbelle Dance Academy, the winner of our 2021 Children’s Competition will be announced, and their 2021 Raffle will be drawn.
There will be refreshments served and the Starbeck Christmas lights will be switched on by the Worshipful Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate and the Mayoress accompanied by Starbeck Community Queen 2021 Scarlett and the Princess Katie.