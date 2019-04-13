Loading Map.... Great Yorkshire Showground

Railway Road, Great Yorkshire Showground - Harrogate

Railway Road, Great Yorkshire Showground - Harrogate

Date/Time

Date(s) - 13/04/2019

9:00am - 4:30pm

Location

Great Yorkshire Showground

Railway Road, Great Yorkshire Showground

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 8NZ



Tickets are now on sale for the annual family farming event Springtime Live, held at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday April 13.

From mini tractor rides to live entertainment, all activities and workshops are FREE once inside the event which celebrates farming, food and the countryside.

Children can also get close to farm animals from chicks to lambs, piglets to calves, goats, sheep and alpacas.

There will be stage show entertainment throughout the day including Mr Bloom from CBeebies and his band. Ripon Farm Services have donated mini tractors which youngsters can ride around an indoor circuit, there will also be an outdoor bike track, climbing wall, Tractor Ted Bouncy Castle and Digger Den.

Youngsters can also hold and learn about chicks thanks to Eggucation, there will be reptiles and bug encounters, forest crafts and a Poppets Theatre Workshop with PQA (Pauline Quirke Academy).

Due to the popularity of Springtime Live, entry is by advance ticket only and can be purchased either online or in Fodder, the Showground’s farm shop café.

Springtime Live is open from 9am to 4:30pm.

Tickets are on sale at www.springtimelive.co.uk or in Fodder and next door in the Showground’s offices at the Regional Agricultural Centre on Railway Road, Harrogate.

Ticket prices (in advance only):

Adults £10

Child (aged 3-18) £5

Family (2 adults and 3 children) for £27