Date/Time
Date(s) - 08/07/2019 - 12/07/2019
9:00am - 5:00pm
Location
Queen Mary's School
Baldersby Park, Topcliffe
RIPON
North Yorkshire
YO7 3BZ
For all boys and girls aged 6 to 16! Join us for high octane adventures this summer at Queen Mary’s Sport 360.
Get active, get involved. Join us for full on fun at Sport 360.
Sports include Canoeing, Cricket, Trampolining, Swimming, Climbing, Tennis and much more.
Our qualified team of coaches includes Danni Pegg, Alex Would, Ellie Makin and Colin Burn and they are all so excited to meet all of the new and returning Sport 360 participants.
Times 9.00 -17.00
Full day rate £40
Sibling rate same day £36
Half day options available
Free gift for booking all 5 days
For more information and a booking form call 01845 575000 or email f.scott@queenmarys.org