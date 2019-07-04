Songs of Power with Inspiration Leeds

Please share the news













Date(s) - 21/07/2019

Celebrating 10 Years of Inspiration

A recreation of our very first concert from 10 years ago, with choral blockbusters such as ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘O Fortuna’ and the ‘Hallelujah Chorus’, as well as beautiful unaccompanied gems, ‘Fields Of Gold’ and ‘Goodnight, My Angel’. There are many singers in the choir now who performed in that sell-out concert. Whether you were in the audience too or you’ve recently discovered Inspiration, come along and help us celebrate 10 magnificent years of joyous singing.

During this concert Inspiration Leeds will be fundraising for Parkinson’s UK.

The concert will be signed song interpreted for BSL users by Cliff Lee.

£20.00 full price

£17.50 students, under 18s and over 60s

A transaction fee applies to online bookings

Box Office: 01423 502116

Book Online: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

For more information about Inspiration visit www.inspirationuk.com