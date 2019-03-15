Son et Lumiere at Ripon Cathedral

Loading Map.... Ripon Cathedral

Minster Road - Ripon

Minster Road - Ripon

Date/Time

Date(s) - 15/03/2019

7:00pm - 10:00pm

Location

Ripon Cathedral

Minster Road

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1QS



This Friday night (15 March 2019) will see Ripon Cathedral hosting its first Son et Lumiere in 10 years, which is designed to commemorate 50 years since man first stepped on the moon.

The cathedral’s interior will be bathed in light with projections of space, starlit skies and time-lapse of the night sky over Ripon. This will be accompanied by music from the Cathedral Consort and

Nadim Teimoori, a renowned saxophonist who has played some of the top jazz clubs in London. Music will include popular favourites such as Allegri’s Miserere and Lark Ascending.

This is a one-off event with only a few seated tickets at just £11.25 on Eventbrite here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/son-et-lumiere-tickets-56188698911







