Ripon Cathedral

Son et Lumiere at Ripon Cathedral

Published on
Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 15/03/2019
7:00pm - 10:00pm

Location
Ripon Cathedral

Minster Road
Ripon
North Yorkshire
HG4 1QS


This Friday night (15 March 2019) will see Ripon Cathedral hosting its first Son et Lumiere in 10 years, which is designed to commemorate 50 years since man first stepped on the moon.

The cathedral’s interior will be bathed in light with projections of space, starlit skies and time-lapse of the night sky over Ripon. This will be accompanied by music from the Cathedral Consort and
Nadim Teimoori, a renowned saxophonist who has played some of the top jazz clubs in London. Music will include popular favourites such as Allegri’s Miserere and Lark Ascending.

This is a one-off event with only a few seated tickets at just £11.25 on Eventbrite here:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/son-et-lumiere-tickets-56188698911




Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*