Son et Lumiere at Ripon Cathedral

Date/Time
Date(s) - 15/03/2019
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Location
Ripon Cathedral
Minster Road
Ripon
North Yorkshire
HG4 1QS
This Friday night (15 March 2019) will see Ripon Cathedral hosting its first Son et Lumiere in 10 years, which is designed to commemorate 50 years since man first stepped on the moon.
The cathedral’s interior will be bathed in light with projections of space, starlit skies and time-lapse of the night sky over Ripon. This will be accompanied by music from the Cathedral Consort and
Nadim Teimoori, a renowned saxophonist who has played some of the top jazz clubs in London. Music will include popular favourites such as Allegri’s Miserere and Lark Ascending.
This is a one-off event with only a few seated tickets at just £11.25 on Eventbrite here:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/son-et-lumiere-tickets-56188698911