Disability Action Yorkshire Hosts ‘Slightly Alternative Seminar’

Disability Action Yorkshire is hosting its ‘Slightly Alternative Seminar’ next month which aims to celebrate disability and start some conversations about living life the way you wish as a disabled person The Harrogate-based charity has lined up a trio of top speakers for this second such event including TV’s Punk Chef Scott Garthwaite, BAFTA award-winning screenwriter, director and journalist Charlie Swinbourne and TEDx talk speaker Pippa Stacey who will each tell their remarkable and very different stories about their lives as a disabled person.

Visitors will be able to chat to exhibitors at the seminar who all have experience of facilitating participation by disabled people in activities such as sport and the arts or who support disabled people in their daily lives.

Disability Action Yorkshire’s Chief Executive Jackie Snape said: “We are so excited to be holding our second Slightly Alternative Seminar. The feedback from our first event was amazing and we have built on that to bring together some fantastic speakers who have some remarkably interesting stories to tell. We are looking forward to a wonderful day.”

Jackie strongly believes the seminar is now well established in the events calendar and will grow even bigger over the next few years as it serves a unique role supporting members of the disabled community together with those who support them..

She said: “There are few events aimed specifically at disabled people apart from those selling equipment. The people we work with were telling us that they wanted information on a variety of subjects that matter to them, not just where to buy a wheelchair and we listened and we responded.”

Disability Action Yorkshire’s ‘Slightly Alternative Seminar’ will take place at Pavilions of Harrogate between 10am and 3.30pm on Friday, 5 May. For further information about the day, contact Hanne Jackson at hanne.jacksonnewboult@da-y.org.uk or call 01423 855 420.

Entry is free and the venue is fully accessible with free parking, step-free access, a hearing loop and British Sign Language interpreters on site. The seminars are open allowing visitors to come and go as they please and refreshments are complimentary.

Disability Action Yorkshire has been established for more than 85 years as a charity and social enterprise, providing services that create opportunities for disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing.

As a Disability Confident Leader, the charity celebrates and promotes diversity at every level of the organisation and is committed to the development of new services where there is a need, and where it believes it has the ability and resources to meet that need.

For more information about Disability Action Yorkshire, please visit the website at www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk

Or call 01423 855410