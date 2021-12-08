Sleeping Beauty: A pun-tomime

Date/Time

Date(s) - 23 February 2022 - 26 February 2022

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Location

Pannal Village Hall

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG3 1JJ



Pannal Players invites you to come and join their slumber party this February half-term for their pun-tomime: Sleeping Beauty.

The tale of a typical teenager, struck down by a mystery sleeping illness, who has to isolate in her family bubble for 100 years may seem a bit far-fetched! But Pannal Players bring you this classic fairy tale with a fresh and exciting twist.

Expect cheesy sing-alongs, groanworthy puns and general feel-good factor in this alternative pantomime.

Performances are from Wednesday 23 – Saturday 26 February at 7.30 pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30 pm. Takes place at Pannal Village Hall, Station Road, Pannal Harrogate, HG3 1JG. Tickets are just £7 for adults and £3 for primary school-aged children.

Full details and tickets at https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/sleepingbeauty





