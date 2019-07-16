Six Weeks of Summer Fun

Published on
Date/Time
Date(s) - 22/07/2019 - 30/08/2019
11:00am - 4:00pm

Location
The Workhouse Museum Ripon

Ripon Museums, Workhouse Museum Sharow View, Alhallowgate
Ripon
North Yorkshire
HG4 1LE


Bring your little ones along to Ripon Museums during weekdays of the summer holidays – the days will fly by with a jam-packed schedule full of fun things to do!

Activities start at 11am each weekday and end at 4pm.

Each week’s activities are themed and will be based primarily at the Workhouse Museum:

Week 1 : Monday July 22nd – Friday 26th July – Vagrants & Vagabonds – bread baking/story time/pick a pocket or two/vagrancy trail

Week 2: Monday 29th July – Friday 2nd August – Street Life – outdoor games and Victorian street food

Week 3: Monday 5th August – Friday 9th August – Poaching on Trial – puppets and poaching animals at the Workhouse Museum/Act out our infamous Sinklers story (at the Courthouse Museum 1.30pm and 3.30pm)

Week 4: Monday 12th August – Friday 16th August – Animals in the Workhouse – Workhouse activities based around pigs and chicks

Week 5: Monday 19th August – Friday 23rd August – Peelers and Punishment – follow the CSI trail/mugshots/printing & fingerprinting plus a self led cutlass trail and drill at the Prison & Police Museum

Week 6: Monday 26th August – Friday 30th August – Pies & Preserving – looking to the garden harvest to bake, make corn dollies, press flowers


