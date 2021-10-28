Service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving

Date/Time

Date(s) - 31 October 2021

2:00pm - 2:45pm

Location

West Park United Reformed Church

Harrogate



HG1 1EQ



Harrogate Mayor, Councillor Trevor Chapman will join a congregation at West Park Church, Victoria Avenue on Sunday at 2pm for a service of remembrance and thanksgiving.

The service is being held to thank the wide variety of people across the district who helped and supported residents during the pandemic. It is also an opportunity for those who have lost loved ones and who were unable to come together in church to remember their loved ones.

The service will be led by the minister at West Park Church the Reverend Alison Micklem with representation from most churches in the Harrogate district.

All are welcome to attend and are asked to be seated by 1.45pm. The service will last approximately 45 minutes.