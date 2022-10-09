Sell Us The Rope with Stephen May

Shortlisted for the Costa Novel Award and The Guardian’s Not The Booker Prize, Stephen May has forged a successful path as an author, playwright and screen writer. His most recent book, Sell Us The Rope, follows a young Stalin in May 1907. Poet, bank-robber and spy, Young Stalin is in London for the 5th Congress of the Russian Communist Party. As he builds his powerbase in the party, Stalin manipulates alliances with Lenin, Trotsky, and Rosa Luxemburg under the eyes of the Czar’s secret police. Meanwhile he is drawn to the fiery Finnish activist Elli Vuokko and risks everything in a relationship as complicated as it is dangerous.

Join Stephen May as he talks to TV and radio presenter Matthew Stadlen, discussing his work, career and the enduring appeal of historical fiction.