Secrets Of Life: Mind, Consciousness & Thought

Secrets Of Life: Mind, Consciousness & Thought

When

29 January 2023    
12:00pm - 2:00pm
Download ICS Google Calendar iCalendar Office 365 Outlook Live

Where

Calcutt & Forest Moor Village Hall
Calcutt & Forest Moor Village Hall, Knaresborough, England, HG5 8JF, North Yorkshire
Life is a psychological experience from the moment you’re born until your last breath, and you are a spiritual being creating your individual reality through the usage of what Sydney Banks termed the three divine principles: Mind, Consciousness & Thought.
The answer everyone seeks is spiritual, whether they are aware of this fact or not. Spiritual is your inner nature, the formless intelligence of all things.
Join us and connect with others as we explore this deeper yet simple realisation that is always just a thought away from every human being on earth!
Calcutt & Forest Moor Village Hall, Calcutt, Knaresborough HG5 8JF
£5 per person
“Sometimes one genuine insight is worth all your previous experiences in life.” – Sydney Banks
1st hour – a short talk on the nature of Mind, Consciousness & Thought: Universal Principles that allow us to see and experience life.
For the most profound and impactful expression of these universal gifts and what they point to, please explore Sydney Banks’ original recordings and resources: https://sydbanks.com/
2nd hour – Refreshments and reflection with others.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.