Secrets Of Life: Mind, Consciousness & Thought

Life is a psychological experience from the moment you’re born until your last breath, and you are a spiritual being creating your individual reality through the usage of what Sydney Banks termed the three divine principles: Mind, Consciousness & Thought.

The answer everyone seeks is spiritual, whether they are aware of this fact or not. Spiritual is your inner nature, the formless intelligence of all things.

Join us and connect with others as we explore this deeper yet simple realisation that is always just a thought away from every human being on earth!

Calcutt & Forest Moor Village Hall, Calcutt, Knaresborough HG5 8JF

£5 per person

“Sometimes one genuine insight is worth all your previous experiences in life.” – Sydney Banks

1st hour – a short talk on the nature of Mind, Consciousness & Thought: Universal Principles that allow us to see and experience life.

For the most profound and impactful expression of these universal gifts and what they point to, please explore Sydney Banks’ original recordings and resources: https://sydbanks.com/

2nd hour – Refreshments and reflection with others.