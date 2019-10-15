Screening: Lost Lives and recorded Q&A

Please share the news













Date(s) - 23/10/2019

8:15pm - 10:15pm











For one night only – the film Lost Lives will be screening in your local Everyman Cinema, followed by a Q&A.

Lost Lives is a major cinematic film inspired by the book of the same name. Written over seven years by five journalists, it is a book that, uniquely, records the circumstances of every single death in a conflict – the Northern Irish ‘Troubles.’ There are over 3700 entries in the book. Over 3700 lost lives. Featuring high-end cinematography, an orchestral score and readings by an ensemble cast of Irish actors, including Kenneth Branagh, Brendan Gleeson, Roma Downey, Liam Neeson, Bríd Brennan and Stephen Rea, the film is a requiem. A reminder that war is hell.

Join us after the screening for a Recorded Q&A from the London Film Festival, marking the 50th anniversary of the star of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Lost Lives, 8.15pm on 23 October 2019

For tickets, visit: https://www.everymancinema.com/harrogate/film-info/lost-lives-recorded-qa



