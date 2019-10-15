Screening: Lost Lives and recorded Q&A

Please share the news

Map Unavailable

Date/Time
Date(s) - 23/10/2019
8:15pm - 10:15pm






For one night only – the film Lost Lives will be screening in your local Everyman Cinema, followed by a Q&A.

Lost Lives is a major cinematic film inspired by the book of the same name. Written over seven years by five journalists, it is a book that, uniquely, records the circumstances of every single death in a conflict – the Northern Irish ‘Troubles.’ There are over 3700 entries in the book. Over 3700 lost lives. Featuring high-end cinematography, an orchestral score and readings by an ensemble cast of Irish actors, including Kenneth Branagh, Brendan Gleeson, Roma Downey, Liam Neeson, Bríd Brennan and Stephen Rea, the film is a requiem. A reminder that war is hell.

Join us after the screening for a Recorded Q&A from the London Film Festival, marking the 50th anniversary of the star of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Lost Lives, 8.15pm on 23 October 2019

For tickets, visit: https://www.everymancinema.com/harrogate/film-info/lost-lives-recorded-qa




Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Bonfire & Firework display at Long Marston Village Hall

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info