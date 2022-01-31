Scott Bennett : Great Scott

Date/Time

Date(s) - 28 May 2022

8:00pm - 10:00pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Saturday 28th May 2022, Frazer Theatre Comedy and Live Nation present comedian Scott Bennett with his brand new tour show “Great Scott”.

Recently described by the Evening Standard as “Live Comedy’s best kept secret” Scott Bennett has been blazing a trail through the stand-up circuit for the best part of a decade. He’s written for many high profile acts such as Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford, and recently recorded his debut on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo.

In massive demand as a comedy writer and with regular appearances on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and The Now Show, Scott is an act on the verge of breaking through into the big time.

* Leicester Comedy Festival “Best Show” Nominee, 2019 and 2020

* Comedians Comedian 2020

* “Great Material, great delivery, a very funny man” – Rob Brydon

* “A Joy to watch” – Chris Ramsey

* “Flashes of Peter Kay, Jason Manford and John Bishop” – Beyond a Joke

Tickets are £15 plus £1.50 booking fee and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.