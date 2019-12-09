Saint Michael’s Light Up a Life

Date(s) - 29/11/2019 - 15/12/2019
Saint Michael’s Light Up a Life offers people from across the Harrogate district the opportunity to remember and pay tribute to loved ones, while supporting local families living with terminal illness.

People are invited to dedicate a light on the charity’s special Christmas trees in memory of someone in their thoughts this Christmas.

There are three Light up a Life events:

• Saint Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge, Friday November 29 at 6:30pm
• Ripon Cathedral, Sunday December 8 at 3:30pm
• Saint Michael’s Hospice, Crimple House, Harrogate, Sunday December 15 at 4pm

To dedicate a light and receive your special memory star, visit www.saintmichaelshospice.org, call Saint Michael’s on (01423) 878 628 or email supportercare@saintmichaelshospice.org




 


