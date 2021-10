Date/Time

Date(s) - 12 February 2022

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Location

Starbeck Methodist Church, 93 High Street, Starbeck, harrogate HG2 7LH

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 7JR



We are looking forward to welcoming back Saint John Fisher Catholic High School with their Head of Music, Craig Ratcliffe, to Starbeck Methodist Church.

The Music Department is outstanding and we expect this event to draw a large audience.

Entry £8 on the door.