Starbeck Methodist Church is looking forward to welcoming back St John Fisher Catholic High School with their head of music, Craig Ratcliffe. Their music department is outstanding and we expect this event to draw a large audience. These pupils are incredibly musically talented, highly enthusiastic and work together as a great team by supporting each other’s performances.

Entry £9 at the door. Concessions: <12 yrs free, teenagers £5. Refreshments are served during the interval.