Date/Time

Date(s) - 16 October 2021

9:00am - 4:00pm

Location

Well House

Categories

Immerse yourself in luxury, relaxation and connection with self at the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside setting of Well House Yoga⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

We start by; ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

🤍 Welcoming you with refreshments and gifts,followed by Yin Yoga, Sound Therapy and Reiki Drumming (with the incredible Yoga In Nature)

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

🤍 A chance to explore the countryside with guided maps, relax in the meditation room or ground yourself in the surroundings ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

🤍 Lunch produced made from local sources is provided (vegetarian and Vegan options available). You will also have the chance to browse the stalls, get a massage, read one of the books provided or just breath⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

🤍 Meditation – Transport yourself to a new level of relaxation. It also improves focus, concentration and self esteem as well as lowering stress and anxiety levels.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

🤍 Cacao & Chill – Deliciously nourishing Cacao, combined with the fire pit and live music is the perfect setting for a late autumns afternoon. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The intention is for you to then leave the space, relaxed rejuvenated and ready for your next steps

x

Tickets Available

https://www.selenesplace.com/event-details/sacred-space



