Date(s) - 29 January 2022

10:30am - 12:00pm

Once again we plan to take part in the big Garden birdwatch in the park. You could also do this as an individual and report your results directly via the RSPB website.

Maybe some people would like to do the birdwatch in Hookstone Wood.

Stonefall/Panhandle Park

Saturday 29th January @ 10.30am (weather permitting)

meet by Wetherby Road entrance.

Bring binoculars if you have them, and dress appropriately for the weather.