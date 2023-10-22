From the compelling story of a leader whose legacy of steadfast service lives on, to a fascinating portrait of a hard-working, modern monarch, determined to remain true to himself and make a difference, author and royal expert Robert Hardman explores the full story of transition from our longest reigning monarch to one just taking his place on the world stage.

With fascinating revelations from those who knew her best and special access to unseen royal papers granted by Elizabeth II herself, join Hardman as he recalls the astonishing lives of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, from how the Queen raised the future King as both son and heir, up to the transition from those emotionally-charged days following the death of the late Queen, before asking how will King Charles III fill those very royal shoes?

Don’t miss this story of dynastic survival and renewal, spanning abdication, war, romance, danger and tragedy.

Robert Hardman is an internationally renowned writer and broadcaster, specialising in royalty and history for more than twenty five years. Hardman has been the royal correspondent at The Daily Telegraph since 2001 and his book Queen of our Times was a Sunday Times Book of the Year in 2022. This event will be hosted by broadcast journalist Gerry Foley.

Tickets are £15.00.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/robert-hardman-from-the-queen-of-our-times-to-the-king-of-a-new-era-22-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303