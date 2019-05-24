Rob Rouse & Helen Rutter and Boothby Graffoe .. Knaresborough Comedy Festival

Please share the news











Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough

Date/Time

Date(s) - 20/07/2019

8:00pm - 10:30pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



Running from 19th to 27th July, the Knaresborough Comedy Festival 2019 will take place over two weekends giving the chance to see performances from eight fantastic comedians. There will be a double bill show at 8pm on the Friday and Saturday nights, each with two full Edinburgh Festival previews.

It’s a first for the Knaresborough Comedy Festival, as we present our first ever comedy play! Real-life husband and wife Rob Rouse and Helen Rutter won huge plaudits for their debut play last year and their second effort sees them discuss what happens when stand-up gets too close to home. Then, following a massively popular appearance at the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club last year, the legendary Boothby Graffoe presents a brand-new best-of show. Can a show be brand-new and best-of? Boothby intends to find out!

Weekend 1

Friday 19th: Harriet Dyer/Lou Conran

Saturday 20th: Rob Rouse & Helen Rutter/Boothby Graffoe

Weekend 2

Friday 26th: Tom Toal/Mark Simmons

Saturday 27th: Maisie Adam/Alfie Moore

Individual Double Bill tickets can be bought for £10 from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough

All tickets including the multi-buy offers can be bought online at www.knaresboroughcomedyfestival.com or by calling 07835 927965 (credit card payment will be taken at time of booking)









