Rob Mulholland .. Too Big Too Fail

Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough

Events Frazer Theatre, Off High Street - Knaresborough 54.008556 -1.465646500000048

Date/Time

Date(s) - 02/08/2019

8:00pm - 11:00pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Friday 2nd August, Knaresborough’s very own Rob Mulholland will be performing his first headline show in his home town as he performs his brand new show “Too Big To Fail” which he’ll be taking to the Edinburgh festival the very next day.

Support will be provided by the ridiculously good Simon Lomas who’s worth the ticket price alone.

Tickets are £8 and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or phone 07835 927965 (Booking fee applies)

Doors open at 8pm and the show will start at 8.30pm











