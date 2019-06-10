Rob Mulholland .. Too Big Too Fail

Date/Time
Date(s) - 02/08/2019
8:00pm - 11:00pm
Location
Frazer Theatre
Frazer Theatre, Off High Street
Knaresborough
North Yorkshire
HG50EQ
On Friday 2nd August, Knaresborough’s very own Rob Mulholland will be performing his first headline show in his home town as he performs his brand new show “Too Big To Fail” which he’ll be taking to the Edinburgh festival the very next day.
Support will be provided by the ridiculously good Simon Lomas who’s worth the ticket price alone.
Tickets are £8 and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or phone 07835 927965 (Booking fee applies)
Doors open at 8pm and the show will start at 8.30pm