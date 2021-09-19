Ripon Museums Online – Writing the Workhouse: Creating Fiction from Found Materials

Date/Time

Date(s) - 11 November 2021

7:00pm - 9:00pm

A writing workshop inspired by stories and archive materials from Ripon workhouse, led by North East author Amy Lord.

During the session, you will explore how to write in response to found material, using it as a spark for your imagination.

Amy Lord is novelist and short story writer whose award-winning debut novel, The Disappeared, was published in 2019. Her short fiction has been published by The London Reader, Palm-Sized Press and Reflex Fiction. In her spare time, she mentors emerging northern writers.

Tickets cost £5 per person.

Part of the Ripon Museums Online series for Autumn 2021.

BOOKING NOTE

Please note, this workshop takes place online via Zoom. When booking, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the workshop. We will also email all bookers a reminder with the link on the day of the session.