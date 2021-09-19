Ripon Museums Online – Shocking Murder! Investigating Suspicious Death in Victorian Ripon

Date/Time

Date(s) - 28 October 2021

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Location



Categories

In 1874, two savage murders rocked Ripon. In both cases, the formal murder investigation began with an inquest. In this talk, Sophie Michell will discuss how Victorian coroners worked, and how inquests formed the basis of a murder trial.

Sophie Michell is a postgraduate student at the Open University, studying the Victorian coroner’s court in Peterborough. Her research focuses on community dynamics at inquests, and she has a special interest in infanticide.

Part of the Ripon Museums Online series of talks for Autumn 2021.

BOOKING NOTE

Please note, this talk takes place online via Zoom. When booking, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the talk. We will also email all bookers a reminder with the link on the day of the session.