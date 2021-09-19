Ripon Museums Online – Home or Away: Life After Transportation to Australia

Date/Time

Date(s) - 25 November 2021

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Location



Categories

Join our special guests for this online talk, as we discuss the use of transportation as a punishment in Victorian England and consider what life might have been like for convicts after their sentence was complete.

Speakers to be announced.

Tickets cost £5 per person.

Part of the Ripon Museums Online series of talks for Autumn 2021.

BOOKING NOTE

Please note, this talk takes place online via Zoom. When booking, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the talk. We will also email all bookers a reminder with the link on the day of the session.