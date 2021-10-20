Ripon Museums Online – Dickens and the Poor Law: Foundlings in Victorian England

Date/Time

Date(s) - 16 December 2021

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Location











Join our special guests for this online talk, where we explore the impact of the New Poor Law on the work of Charles Dickens and what it meant to be a foundling in Victorian England.

Speakers to be announced.

Tickets cost £5 per person.

Part of the Ripon Museums Online series of talks for Autumn 2021.

BOOKING NOTE

Please note, this talk takes place online via Zoom. When booking, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the talk. We will also email all bookers a reminder with the link on the day of the session.





