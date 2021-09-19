Ripon Museums Online – Art in Prison: Creativity and the Criminal Justice System

Date/Time

Date(s) - 23 September 2021

7:00pm - 9:00pm

Location



Categories

How can art benefit people in the criminal justice system?

Our speakers talk about using archival research to create art, their experiences of creative projects in prisons and the impact they can have on the people taking part.

Jo Tapp is Arts Manager at Koestler Arts. Jo looks after Koestler’s exhibitions around the UK, enabling artwork by people in the criminal justice service to be displayed on the walls of spaces like Turner Contemporary in Margate, Snape Maltings in Suffolk and Millennium Gallery in Sheffield. Her background is in museum exhibitions, and she enjoys working with groups of people to turn exhibitions from ideas to reality.

Susanna Menis BA Law, MSc Criminology, PhD, MA Historical Research, is a Lecturer in Law at Birkbeck London University, School of Law. She has worked with several criminal justice organisations and charities; her most recent engagement was with the Independent Monitoring Board of Prisons. She writes and publishes on the historical development of prisons and has carried out several projects addressing criminal law doctrine within the context of social history, legal history, emotions, psychology and literature.

Neil Dembry has been a prison officer for 33 years, beginning his service at HMP Durham. He is currently the Custodial Manager at Askham Grange in York, responsible for reducing reoffending through various interventions, including the employment of prisoners in the community. Askham Grange has the lowest reoffending rates in England and Wales. In 2016, Neil was recognised at the Prison Officer of the Year Awards, winning the lifetime achievement award.

Part of the Ripon Museums Online series of talks for Autumn 2021.

BOOKING NOTE

Please note, this talk takes place online via Zoom. When booking, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the talk. We will also email all bookers a reminder with the link on the day of the session.