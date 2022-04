Date/Time

Date(s) - 21 April 2022

7:15pm - 9:00pm

With such a long history, it’s no wonder the streets of Ripon are filled with stories.

Explore the darker side of Ripon’s history from the macabre to the mysterious. Discover ancient burial sites, curious bone finds and characters who lived and died hundreds of years ago, but who some say still linger.

Join us for our first Ghost Walk of 2022 on April 21. Adults £5/children £3.