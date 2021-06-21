Date/Time

Date(s) - 24/06/2021

7:15pm - 9:00pm

Explore the darker side of the historic city of Ripon on this ghost walk, hearing tales of ghouls and ghostly goings on around every corner!

Tony, our Ripon Ambassador, will welcome you in the Market Square and introduce you to either Mark or David, our ghost walk leaders who have a penchant for the macabre.

On some nights, you might even be lucky enough to see Richard or Joel at the Workhouse Museum, but it’s best not to interact with them, just in case.

The Ripon Ghost Walk is run through Ripon Museums and supported by Review Ripon as a great thing to do in Ripon. All guides provide their time free of charge with all proceeds donated to the Ripon Museums Trust.

Price: £3 adults / £2 under 16s

Meet at 7.15pm by the red telephone boxes in the Market Place. The walk will last around 1 hour 30 minutes, finishing back at the Market Square in time to see the Ripon Hornblower at 9pm.

We ask you to book your ticket in advance online, so that we can manage group numbers in line with current COVID-19 guidance.

For more information about the Ripon Ghost Walks and the Ripon Museums visit https://riponmuseums.co.uk/





