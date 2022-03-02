Date/Time

Date(s) - 9 April 2022

10:00am - 4:00pm

Location

Ripon Cathedral

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1QS



More Stallholders and Children’s Activities Confirmed for Ripon Cathedral Spring Food Home & Garden Show

On Saturday 9th April the Spring Food, Home & Garden Show will return in full glory for another year, following a two year break due to the COVID pandemic

Over 70 independent stallholders selling fabulous gardening goods, homewares and delicious local food will be exhibiting at the fair. The show is set to be a fantastic day out for all the family with plenty of activities to occupy the children including: a mobile petting farm with spring animals from Brimham Rocks Adventure Farm; a chocolate tombola and a ‘have a go’ putting green by EGM Landscapes – plus the recently confirmed Brick Box Yorkshire, which will be running build and create Lego sessions for children and parents alike!

Visitors will enjoy live music from Knot Another Choir at 11.30am and 1.30pm and a piano recital from David Powling at 2pm. These are open to all and are included in the entry price.

A pop up Cathedral Café will be selling pulled pork sandwiches, homemade cakes and hot drinks throughout the day – with proceeds going towards the heritage conservation, education programme and running costs of Ripon Cathedral.

Volunteers who run the popular Cathedral Plant Stall are busy growing and collecting a selection of affordable plants, which will be on sale, raising much needed funds for the cathedral.

The show is kindly supported by our Business Partners Raworths and Brewin Dolphin and sponsored by Enterprise Retirement Living, the retirement developer behind The Red House Retirement Village on Palace Road in Ripon. Visitors can can meet Enterprise Retirement Living Staff at the Spring Show to find out more information.

The Spring Food, Home and Garden Show will take place on Saturday 9th April at Ripon Cathedral from 10.00am until 4.00pm. Tickets are available online now for £3 adults plus booking fee, £5 on the door. Children under 14 enter free.

For more information, please contact Nicola Bailey, Development Assistant on nicolabailey@riponcathedral.org.uk or visit our website from more information https://www.riponcathedral.org.uk/events/spring-food-home-and-garden-show/