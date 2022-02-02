Date/Time

Date(s) - 9 April 2022

10:00am - 4:00pm

Location

Ripon Cathedral

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1QS



Ripon Cathedral Spring Food, Home & Garden Show 2022

Over 50 traders selling homewares, food, and gardening goods with children’s attractions: furry animals petting farm, chocolate tombola, lego workshops and live music. Refreshment café serving light lunches, cakes and drinks. Springtime for all the family.

Address: Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, HG4 1QT

Tel: 01765 603583

Start: Sat 9 April 2022 – 10am

Ends: Sat 9 April 2022 – 4pm

Entrance: £3 adults plus booking fee online , £5 on the door. Accompanied children free

Website: www.riponcathedral.org.uk