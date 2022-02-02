Date/Time
Date(s) - 9 April 2022
10:00am - 4:00pm
Location
Ripon Cathedral
Ripon
North Yorkshire
HG4 1QS
Ripon Cathedral Spring Food, Home & Garden Show 2022
Over 50 traders selling homewares, food, and gardening goods with children’s attractions: furry animals petting farm, chocolate tombola, lego workshops and live music. Refreshment café serving light lunches, cakes and drinks. Springtime for all the family.
Address: Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, HG4 1QT
Tel: 01765 603583
Start: Sat 9 April 2022 – 10am
Ends: Sat 9 April 2022 – 4pm
Entrance: £3 adults plus booking fee online , £5 on the door. Accompanied children free
Website: www.riponcathedral.org.uk