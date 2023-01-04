Ripon cathedral

Ripon Cathedral Spring Food, Home & Garden Fair 2023

When

15 April 2023    
10:00am - 4:00pm
Where

Ripon Cathedral
Minster Road, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1QS

Over 80 traders selling homewares, food, and gardening goods with children’s attractions: furry animals petting farm, chocolate tombola, lego workshops and live music.  Refreshment café serving light lunches, cakes and drinks.  Springtime for all the family.

 

Address: Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, HG4 1QT

Tel: 01765 603583

Start: Sat 15 April 2022 – 10am

Ends: Sat 15 April 2022 – 4pm

Entrance: £5 adults online or on the door.  Accompanied children free

Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-food-home-and-garden-fair-tickets-493595586687

Website:

https://www.riponcathedral.org.uk/events/spring-show/

www.riponcathedral.org.uk

