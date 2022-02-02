Date/Time
Date(s) - 25 November 2022 - 26 November 2022
9:30am - 4:30pm
Location
Ripon Cathedral
Ripon
North Yorkshire
HG4 1QS
Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2022
Around 100 traders selling gifts, homewares and food with children’s attractions: craft activities, chocolate tombola, and live music. Refreshment café serving light lunches, mince pies, cakes, drinks and mulled wine. A festive day out for all the family.
Address: Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, HG4 1QT
Tel: 01765 603583
Start: Fri 25 & Sat 26 November 2022 – 9.30am
Ends: Fri & Sat 26 November 2022 – 4.30pm
Entrance: £5 plus booking fee for adults online, accompanied children free
Website: www.riponcathedral.org.uk