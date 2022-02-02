Date/Time

Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2022

Around 100 traders selling gifts, homewares and food with children’s attractions: craft activities, chocolate tombola, and live music. Refreshment café serving light lunches, mince pies, cakes, drinks and mulled wine. A festive day out for all the family.

Address: Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, HG4 1QT

Tel: 01765 603583

Start: Fri 25 & Sat 26 November 2022 – 9.30am

Ends: Fri & Sat 26 November 2022 – 4.30pm

Entrance: £5 plus booking fee for adults online, accompanied children free

Website: www.riponcathedral.org.uk