Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair extended to two days

Date/Time

Date(s) - 26 November 2021 - 27 November 2021

9:30am - 4:30pm

Location

Ripon Cathedral

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1QS



The popular annual Christmas Gift and Food Fair welcomes visitors to the spectacular Ripon Cathedral.

This year the fair takes place for the first time over two days on Friday 26th November and Saturday 27th November from 9.30am to 4.30pm on both days.

There will be 95 stalls offering a wide selection of unusual gifts, crafts and local food to help you find the perfect gift.

The pop-up café will be available for visitors to enjoy hot turkey sandwiches, mulled wine, hot drinks and homemade cakes.

Live Christmas music will be provided by local choirs over lunchtime on both days in the beautiful setting of the cathedral’s quire.

The fair is popular with families and although Santa will not be attending this year, there will be craft activities for the children and they can decorate a Christmas bauble to take home and hang on their tree.

Raworths of Harrogate and Brewin Dolphin of Leeds are supporting the event as part of their Business Partnership with the cathedral. Zoe Robinson, managing partner at Raworths said: As a business partner, Raworths is delighted to play a part in the preservation and development of the Cathedral and to support local community-based events organised by Ripon Cathedral’s team such as the wonderful annual Christmas Fair.

The opening times are from 9.30am, and closing at 4.30pm. Entry is £5 payable on the door by card or cash or online, entry for accompanied children is free.





