Ripon Cathedral Christmas Fair is back again for another fantastic, festive year

Date/Time
Date(s) - 23/11/2019
9:30am - 4:30pm
Location
Ripon Cathedral
Minster Road
Ripon
North Yorkshire
HG4 1QS
The annual Christmas Gift & Food Fair at Ripon Cathedral will return on Saturday 23rd November. Doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm, with entry still just £3 cash on the door (children under 12 enter free.)
With over 100 local traders selling seasonal goodies you’re sure to find that perfect present! The fair makes Christmas shopping thoroughly enjoyable, whilst supporting local, independent businesses from around Yorkshire.
The event has something for everyone with children’s activities and the chance to visit Santa in his grotto. Enjoy turkey sandwiches and mulled wine whilst listening to carols, all in the beautiful setting of Ripon Cathedral – the perfect festive day out!
Molly Lawson, Fundraising Events Officer said:
The Christmas Fair is a fantastic community fundraising event; the cathedral comes alive with festive cheer, it is a real highlight in the events calendar and we are looking forward to welcoming many visitors again this year.
A Park and Ride service, running from Wolseley Car Park on Boroughbridge Road will drop passengers directly outside the main entrance of the cathedral. The first bus will run at 10.30am, with the last bus at 3.00pm. This is a free service, but donations can be made on the bus, with proceeds going to the cathedral.
You can find more details on the Ripon Cathedral Website www.riponcathedral.org.uk/events/christmasfair/ Or find the event on Facebook Event for up to date information.
If you have any questions please contact Molly Lawson, Fundraising Events Officer on mollylawson@riponcathedral.org.uk