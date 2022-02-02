Date/Time
Date(s) - 2 May 2022
11:30am - 5:00pm
Location
Ripon Cathedral
Ripon
North Yorkshire
HG4 1QS
Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival 2022
The Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival 2022 is part of the 1350th Wilfrid Festival Weekend. Award winning beers, refreshing ciders, wine and Pimms served in the Dean’s garden, with the backdrop of beautiful Ripon Cathedral. Live music, good food and plenty of children’s activities available throughout the day. Visitors get a free beer glass to take home.
Address: Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, HG4 1QT
Tel: 01765 603583
Start: Mon 2 May 2022 – 11.30am
Ends: Mon 2 May 2022 – 5pm
Entrance: £5 adults plus booking fee including a free beer glass, accompanied children free, £7 on the gate
Website: www.riponcathedral.org.uk