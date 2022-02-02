Date/Time

Date(s) - 2 May 2022

11:30am - 5:00pm

Location

Ripon Cathedral

Ripon

North Yorkshire

HG4 1QS



Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival 2022

The Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival 2022 is part of the 1350th Wilfrid Festival Weekend. Award winning beers, refreshing ciders, wine and Pimms served in the Dean’s garden, with the backdrop of beautiful Ripon Cathedral. Live music, good food and plenty of children’s activities available throughout the day. Visitors get a free beer glass to take home.

Address: Ripon Cathedral, Minster Road, HG4 1QT

Tel: 01765 603583

Start: Mon 2 May 2022 – 11.30am

Ends: Mon 2 May 2022 – 5pm

Entrance: £5 adults plus booking fee including a free beer glass, accompanied children free, £7 on the gate

Website: www.riponcathedral.org.uk