Thursday 6 July | 9.00pm

Lilypad | Harrogate

Free event, no ticket required.Please note capacity may be limited

Beethoven, Verdi and Wagner all loved their reds, Schubert enjoyed Rosé, Stravinsky was partial to Scotch, Rossini favoured Madeira, and Verdi relished Champagne. Whatever your drink of choice, join us for a relaxed evening at Lilypad, featuring live music and a chance to get to know our musicians in residence.