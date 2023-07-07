Residency: QueenClassics

Tickets £20This concert is part of the Residency Multibuy Offer. Book 9 concerts for 20% discount, 5 concerts for 10% discount or 3 concerts for 5% discount. U18s, student, and UC recipient tickets available. Please note all bookings are subject to a £1.75 booking fee.

The iconic music of Queen is back, and this time it’s a whole new experience. Festival Musician Vlad Maistorovici is taking classic Queen songs and giving them a fresh twist. An homage to the late great Freddie Mercury and the amazing Queen. With Vlad’s incredible arrangements for the violin, clarinet, piano, and strings, you’ll hear songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You” like never before. The energy of rock music mixed with the elegance of classical music is sure to bring the house down!