Residency: Quartet for the End of Time

Residency: Quartet for the End of Time

When

6 July 2023    
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Download ICS Google Calendar iCalendar Office 365 Outlook Live

Where

St Wilfrid's Church
Duchy Road, Harrogate, HG1 2EY

  • Tickets: £24U18s, student and UC recipients tickets available.

    Please note that a £1.75 booking fee applies at time of booking

Faure Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15
Beatles arr. Christian Elliott Blackbird
Messiaen  Quartet for the End of Time

Join us for the opening concert for the residency. The concert begins with Faure’s magical early piano quartet and includes a world premiere by Festival artist Christian Elliott, taken inspiration from the Beatles, birdsong and Messiaen. The concert ends with the extraordinary Quartet for the End of Time.

Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 inhabits a magical world of shimmering colours and buoyant, effortless motion. Amid the emotional excesses of nineteenth century Romanticism, this is music made up of pristine lines and classical elegance. It unfolds with a sublime simplicity and directness. At moments, this forward-looking music anticipates the impressionism of Debussy and Ravel, in which tone colour and harmony take on sensuous meaning unto themselves.

Messiaen’s masterpiece Quatuor pour la fin du temps was written whilst he was a prisoner of war, and performed by his fellow prisoners. Messiaen wrote the piece for the instruments and players available to him: clarinet, violin, cello, and piano. Each movement relates to the apocalyptic Book of Revelation and this score underlines Messiaen’s work with bird song and nature themes, whilst also being distinctly French in harmony.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.