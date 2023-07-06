Residency: Quartet for the End of Time

Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1 inhabits a magical world of shimmering colours and buoyant, effortless motion. Amid the emotional excesses of nineteenth century Romanticism, this is music made up of pristine lines and classical elegance. It unfolds with a sublime simplicity and directness. At moments, this forward-looking music anticipates the impressionism of Debussy and Ravel, in which tone colour and harmony take on sensuous meaning unto themselves.

Messiaen’s masterpiece Quatuor pour la fin du temps was written whilst he was a prisoner of war, and performed by his fellow prisoners. Messiaen wrote the piece for the instruments and players available to him: clarinet, violin, cello, and piano. Each movement relates to the apocalyptic Book of Revelation and this score underlines Messiaen’s work with bird song and nature themes, whilst also being distinctly French in harmony.