Recruitment Event

Date/Time
Date(s) - 10/10/2019
3:30pm
Location
Belmont House Care Home
High Street
Starbeck
Harrogate
HG2 7LW
Join us!
Belmont House recruitment day are hosting an open day on Thursday 10th October 3.30 – 7.00 pm.
We understand
… that you may not currently have a background in care, but for the right caring and compassionate people, we believe the skills to deliver great care can be taught and we will be proud to support and train you.
We offer rewarding careers where no two days are the same, with some of the best pay rates and benefits in the area, plus ongoing training and support.
Belmont House Care Home in Harrogate is a spacious, purpose-built care home that provides personalised residential, dementia, nursing and respite care to those in need of quality care.
Joining the team at Belmont House Care Home means great benefits and opportunities, including:
• Flexible benefits
• Competitive rates of pay
• Real career progression opportunities
To attend our recruitment day or for an informal chat – call 01423 580884 or visit mmcg.co.uk/careers