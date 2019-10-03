Recruitment Event

Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 10/10/2019
3:30pm

Location
Belmont House Care Home

High Street
Starbeck
Harrogate
HG2 7LW


Join us!

Belmont House recruitment day are hosting an open day on Thursday 10th October 3.30 – 7.00 pm.

We understand
… that you may not currently have a background in care, but for the right caring and compassionate people, we believe the skills to deliver great care can be taught and we will be proud to support and train you.
We offer rewarding careers where no two days are the same, with some of the best pay rates and benefits in the area, plus ongoing training and support.
Belmont House Care Home in Harrogate is a spacious, purpose-built care home that provides personalised residential, dementia, nursing and respite care to those in need of quality care.
Joining the team at Belmont House Care Home means great benefits and opportunities, including:
• Flexible benefits
• Competitive rates of pay
• Real career progression opportunities
To attend our recruitment day or for an informal chat – call 01423 580884 or visit mmcg.co.uk/careers


Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

With You In Mind - fundraising evening to raise awareness of mental health issues

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info