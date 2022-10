Beers and Books? Prosecco and Prose? Mimosas and Metaphors?

This isn’t your regular pub crawl – work your way across town and grab yourself a free book from some of Harrogate’s best-loved businesses.

Simply pop in to any of the destinations on the map below, place your order and tell them you’re part of the #RaworthsLitFest PubLit Trail, and claim your free book!