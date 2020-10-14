Please share the news











Date(s) - 23/10/2020 - 25/10/2020

Writers, politicians, historians, fashionistas, and well loved broadcasters will come together for the first ever digital Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

It has long been the hot ticket on the national Festival circuit after Harper’s Bazaar picked the event as ‘one of the UK’s best literary festivals’, and although we’ve moved to a digital Festival due to the pandemic, this year is no different. Editing back what would have been a full Festival weekend of events to 16 means that each one is a highlight, with a star-studded line up of great novelists, politicians, historians, fashionistas and broadcasters to delight and inspire.

Free to enjoy, each event will stream right here, on our Festival website over the long weekend of 23rd-25th October. Events will ‘go live’ for you to watch at 8am each morning across the Festival, allowing you to watch the events at a time to suit you on that day.

Discover your Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival now.

https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/raworths-literature-festival/




