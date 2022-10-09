Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival – Lunch with Susie Dent

Our lunchtime speaker Susie Dent is an English lexicographer, etymologist, and media personality. She is the resident word expert in Dictionary Corner on Channel 4’s Countdown and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, has been on every programme about words: 15 x 15, Word of Mouth, More or Less; and is a regular panelist on R4’s Wordaholics. Susie also writes a weekly column for the Radio Times, reviews for the Spectator and has 1,000,000 followers on Twitter.

Her latest book – An Emotional Dictionary – is the book she has always wanted to write! Whether it’s the distress of a bad haircut (age-otori) or longing for the food someone else is eating (groaking), the pleasure found in other people’s happiness (confelicity) or the shock of jumping into icy water (curglaff), there are real words to pinpoint exactly how you feel and Susie Dent, Queen of Countdown’s Dictionary Corner and lexicographer extraordinaire, is going to help you find them.

https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/literary-lunch-with-susie-dent-20-october-2022/