Rave On – The Ultimate 50s and 60s Experience

Rave On is the 50s and 60s musical sensation sweeping the nation. Charting the meteoric rise of Rock and Roll, Rave On is a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades.

Prepare to be enthralled with an evening of back to back hits, vibrant vintage costumes, colourful staging and plenty of dancing in the aisles! Featuring note perfect renditions of the most loved songs from the 50s and 60s, Rave On is performed by an incredibly talented, era-obsessed group of young musicians. From the emergence of Rock and Roll at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee to the British Invasion and beyond, this is a musical adventure you won’t want to miss.

Rave On features hits from the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Neil Sedaka, Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, The Beach Boys and many more. Rave On is a musical experience like no other, with leading performers from West End Productions The Buddy Holly Story, Million Dollar Quartet and Dreamboats & Petticoats, Rave On transports you back to the fabulous 50’s and swinging 60’s in stunningly authentic style.

The ultimate Rock ‘n’ Roll show! – BBC Radio Scotland

The Bluejays are the real Rock ‘n’ Roll deal! – Vintage Rock Magazine

A rocking show with a big difference… we were blown away! – Meridian FM

The audience couldn’t wait to get up and start jitterbugging and jiving! – Southend Theatre Scene

Immense… faultless… one fantastic band! – Yorkshire Times