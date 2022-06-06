Date/Time

Date(s) - 24 June 2022

7:30am - 10:00pm

Location

Harrogate, Royal Hall

Canterbury

Kent

CT1 3AR



Radio Ga Ga – The Ultimate Queen Tribute

Have your finest hour, or two! As we bring you Radio Ga Ga.

Be part of a night like no other as we bring you the concert you’ve been dreaming of! The ultimate celebration of one of the biggest bands to have ever graced the stage – Queen.

Break free with them and shake all over like a jellyfish as Radio Ga Ga recreates two magical hours live on stage, celebrating the magic, fun & showmanship of the bands touring days.

Playing all your favourite hits including, Don’t Stop me now, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Another one bites the Dust, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and of course Bohemian Rhapsody.

Like all good things, on you they depend, so stick around because they have missed you and they say..

Radio, someone still loves you!

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

The promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.