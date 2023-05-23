Quiz Night in aid of Open Arms Malawi

Join us for a fun-filled evening of trivia, laughter and friendly competition!

Back by popular demand, Open Arms is hosting a Quiz night on 23rd May at The Balcony Bar, Harrogate Cricket Club, HG2 9BP from 7pm. Tickets are £15 per person, including a chilli supper, with all proceeds going to the charity Open Arms Malawi, who support vulnerable children in Malawi.

This is a great opportunity to have fun and make a difference at the same time!

For more information and to book tickets visit: https://www.openarmsmalawi.org/events/open-arms-malawi-quiz-night