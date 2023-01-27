Queen Mary’s School Stay and Explore Sessions

First Monday of the Month, 14:00 – 15:00

Stay and Explore Sessions at Queen Mary’s

Enjoy these free, fun-filled sessions for children aged 2 – 4 and their carers within the Pre-Prep at Queen Mary’s School. These informal sessions will include stories, crafts and more for the children whilst adults can chat over a coffee each month.

Our Pre-Prep Team will lead a themed session. To ensure that we have the right amount of craft materials and refreshments each month it would be wonderful if you could book your place.

Call 01845 575040 or email admissions@queenmarys.org