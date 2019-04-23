Public exhibition – Harrogate and Knaresborough Congestion Study – Killinghall

Loading Map.... Methodist Church Hall

Date/Time

Date(s) - 05/06/2019

4:30pm - 6:30pm

Location

Methodist Church Hall

Ripon Road

Killinghall

North Yorkdshire

HG3 2DG



A 12-week public survey into the impact of congestion in Harrogate and Knaresborough and measures that could be taken to tackle the issue begins today (15 April).

Everyone who lives, works or travels in the towns is being urged to have their say in the North Yorkshire County Council survey.

The authority commissioned consultants to look into congestion in the towns and to consider its impact and how it could be addressed. The complexity of the area’s traffic issues means they are unlikely to be addressed by a single solution, so two indicative packages combining a range of potential measures have been developed.

One focuses on managing demand for travel and encouraging people to change the way they travel. The second contains similar measures plus options for more substantial infrastructure developments, including park and ride facilities, bus priority measures and an inner relief road and a bypass for Killinghall. There has been no detailed design of any option at this early stage. The packages simply illustrate what could be done.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: Congestion affects not only drivers, but also pedestrians and cyclists, in fact everyone who lives, works or shops in the towns, so we all have a stake in making the roads easier to use, safer and healthier. It’s important we understand the impact of congestion on the thousands of people who live in or visit Harrogate and Knaresborough. If you tell us it’s an issue, we need you to tell us what you would like us to do to reduce congestion and how you could change how you travel to support this. We all contribute to congestion, so we all need to be part of the solution.

People can give their views at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/harrogate-congestion-engagement.

Paper copies of the questionnaire can be picked up at libraries. Public exhibitions will also be held to allow people to view information on the proposals. The dates are:

The Cairn Hotel, Harrogate, Wednesday, 8 May, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

Best Western Hotel, Knaresborough, Tuesday, 14 May, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

The Cairn Hotel, Harrogate, Thursday, 23 May, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

Best Western Hotel, Knaresborough, Wednesday, 5 June, 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm.

The Cairn Hotel, Harrogate, Saturday, 15 June, 10am-noon.

Methodist Church Hall, Killinghall, Wednesday, 5 June, 4.30pm-6.30pm.

Pannal Village Hall, Station Road, Pannal, HG3 1JG, Thursday, 16 May, 5pm-7pm.







