Prize winning young cellist to perform Dvořák’s cello concerto

Loading Map.... St Mark’s church

Leeds road - Harrogate

Events Leeds road - Harrogate 53.9804661 -1.5351561999999603

Date/Time

Date(s) - 16/02/2019

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location

St Mark’s church

Leeds road

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG2 8AY



A rising young performer and Dvořák’s hugely popular cello concerto makes this an unmissable concert for music lovers.

Ben Messenger, former pupil of Boroughbridge High and St Aidan’s C of E High School, is in his first year at Durham University, having recently gained the prestigious Graham and Johanna Barker scholarship for music. Last year he won the concerto class of the Harrogate Competitive Festival for music, speech and drama.

He will join forces with the Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra to perform Dvořák’s sumptuous Concerto on Saturday 16 February at 7:30pm at St. Marks Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate.

The concert will open with Mozart’s Seraglio Overture and introduce the audience to two lesser known works by Bartok and Coleridge-Taylor.

Tickets are available in advance from www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal), P&C Music in Harrogate and Castlegate Books in Knaresborough and on the door priced at £12 adults, £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are free.







