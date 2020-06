Please share the news













Date/Time

Date(s) - 03/06/2020

6:00pm - 7:30pm

Categories

Andrew Jones, MP; Mike Kaye, Energy Oasis; Councillor Phil Ireland, HBC and Andy Gouldson, Chair of the Leeds Climate Commission, will be looking at how we can drive the transition to a low carbon, climate resilient town, through investment in “green” jobs and industries, as a means of reigniting the economy.

Click here to register