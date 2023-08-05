Please play here! Free family event at Granby Meadows

AHEAD of the summer holidays, Redrow has announced a new ‘Please Play Here’ campaign, actively encouraging children in Harrogate to play outside.

Giant lawn games, a bouncy castle and inflatable slide will be ready for playtime at Granby Meadows in Harrogate on Saturday, August 5.

The event will also offer free face painting, ice cream and hot dogs for visitors, and is open to those living on the development and everyone in the surrounding community.

The new initiative comes as Redrow has uncovered that two thirds of parents in Yorkshire say their child plays outside for less time than their generation.

The survey of 2,000 parents across the nation has revealed the decline in outdoor play has raised concerns. In Yorkshire parents report that their child spends too long on social media (39%), and don’t have enough safe spaces near their home to play (26%). Three quarters (73%) of parents also state roads are too dangerous now to consider sending them outside to play.

Although lack of access to safe spaces is a key barrier to getting outside, parents in the Yorkshire recognise the benefits of outdoor play.

Over half think it is positive for their child’s physical health (59%), gets them away from screens (64%) and is positive for their mental health (57%). They also believe it helps them to develop social skills (57%), meet more friends (45%) and teach them about nature (46%) and safety (36%).

Redrow’s nationwide campaign encouraging families to ‘Please Play Here’ and spend more time outdoors this summer has been headed by children’s psychologist and professor at Exeter University, Professor Helen Dodd, who is working with Redrow as an expert advisor and ‘head of Playmaking’ to help develop inspiring play friendly communities for residents across Yorkshire.

“The research shows that fewer children are playing outdoors than in their parent’s generation, with a particularly notable decline in street play,” said Helen.

“Parents recognise that outdoor play is important for children’s physical health, mental health and social skills but we still see declines in this type of play.

“Two notable barriers to children’s outdoor play that parents recognise are road safety and lack of open spaces; parents want to see more safe spaces for play in their local neighbourhood.

“Almost half of parents reported that they made friends with neighbours after their children had played outdoors together – outlining how key play is, not only for children, but for social connections and bonds within the wider community.”

Kevin Parker, group master planning director at Redrow, said: “Placemaking and the concept of play has always been a key priority for us at Redrow.

“We have designated open spaces for play and recreation across our developments, as well as play-on-the-way spaces and multi-functional green corridors including natural play to encourage resident interaction and promote a better way to live.

“We want to go further than minimum requirements, and fully respond to the needs of our customers, which is why we’re working with experts like Dr Helen Dodd and launching this campaign ahead of the summer school holidays.”

Redrow developments are in fact designed with play in mind, with wider streets and cul de sacs to encourage young residents to come outdoors and will set the standard for other developers in prioritising children’s need for outdoor play.

Redrow’s ‘Please Play Here’ event at Granby Meadows will be held from 11am – 4pm, on Saturday, August 5, is open to all and free to attend.

For further information about Granby Meadows visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/granby-meadows-harrogate or call the sales team on 01423 205764.

Redrow has a Playmaking event planned at Granby Meadows on Saturday, August 5